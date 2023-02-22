TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $63.00Mil. The top holdings were MOS(45.73%), MLCO(17.46%), and BZ(11.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 329,300-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 24.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/22/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $95.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $251.78Bil. The stock has returned -20.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 247.01, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 18.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 951,725 shares in NAS:MLCO, giving the stock a 17.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.109999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/22/2023, Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd traded for a price of $12.46 per share and a market cap of $5.55Bil. The stock has returned 12.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -143.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 2,637,000-share investment in NYSE:VIPS. Previously, the stock had a 16.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.93 during the quarter.

On 02/22/2023, Vipshop Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $13.23 per share and a market cap of $8.07Bil. The stock has returned 30.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vipshop Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 2,540,658-share investment in NYSE:EAF. Previously, the stock had a 11.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.86 during the quarter.

On 02/22/2023, GrafTech International Ltd traded for a price of $5.52 per share and a market cap of $1.42Bil. The stock has returned -41.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GrafTech International Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-book ratio of 4.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 340,100 shares in NAS:BZ, giving the stock a 11.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.41 during the quarter.

On 02/22/2023, Kanzhun Ltd traded for a price of $22.06 per share and a market cap of $9.55Bil. The stock has returned -33.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kanzhun Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 128.26, a price-book ratio of 5.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 111.36 and a price-sales ratio of 14.55.

