Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will participate in four upcoming investor forums in March.

Management will attend:

KBW Fintech & Payments Conference on March 1, 2023. Chief Product Officer of Bitcoin & Crypto, Dan O’Prey will participate in a crypto panel discussion beginning at 4:25 PM ET.

Water Tower Research fireside chat on March 14, 2023. Chief Financial Officer Karen Alexander will participate in the chat beginning at 1:00 PM ET.

Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on March 15, 2023. President and Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Michael and Chief Financial Officer, Karen Alexander will participate in a crypto panel discussion beginning at 4:00 PM ET. Management will also be hosting one-on-one investor meetings.

Barclays Crypto and Blockchain Summit on March 29-30, 2023. President and Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Michael and Chief Financial Officer, Karen Alexander will host one-on-one investor meetings.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the Wolfe Research panel discussion and the Water Tower Research fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bakkt.com. A replay of the fireside chat and both panel discussions will also be available after the events.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds technology that connects commerce. Our vision is to connect the digital economy by offering one ecosystem for cryptocurrency, loyalty, and commerce. We enable our partners and clients to deliver new opportunities to their customers through SaaS and API solutions that unlock crypto and drive loyalty, powering engagement and performance. Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bakkt.com%2F | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fbakkt%2F.

