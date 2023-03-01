Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) continues to expand its world-class family of Calix+GigaSpire+BLAST® systems for Calix+Revenue+EDGE™ so broadband service providers (BSPs) can quickly enter new markets, address a growing variety of use cases, and deliver differentiated value—at the lowest possible operating expense (OPEX). Today, the cloud and software platform leader for the broadband industry launched the much-anticipated GigaSpire+BLAST+u4xg, which integrates XGS ONT (optical network terminal) and Wi-Fi 6 residential gateway functionality into a single system. This better enables BSPs to deliver high-bandwidth subscriber experiences to residences and multi-dwelling units (MDUs). All GigaSpire BLAST systems are integrated with Revenue EDGE and Calix Cloud® solutions, so BSPs can rapidly deploy them in weeks rather than months—with no need for extensive testing—and quickly turn up new services. Calix also introduced two more systems: the+GigaSpire+BLAST+u10xe and GigaSpire+BLAST+u4hm. The u10xe brings subscribers the combination of powerful Wi-Fi and high-gain tri-band antennas with Wi-Fi 6/6E to reduce congestion, lower latency, and eliminate interference. Additionally, the u4hm—a hardened outdoor unit—enables BSPs to bring differentiated managed services outdoors and deliver them at scale to their communities. Thanks to the fully integrated power of the Calix platform that supports each GigaSpire BLAST system, BSPs can stand out against competition by seamlessly delivering new managed services that improve the subscriber experience while increasing efficiency.

Calix-partnered BSPs are driving innovation at an accelerated pace by entering new markets quickly while delivering unmatched subscriber experiences. As part of its dedication to rapid innovation, Calix is growing the broadband industry’s most extensive portfolio of SmartLife™ managed services—purpose-built for residential (SmartHome™), community (SmartTown™), and small businesses (SmartBiz™)—to enable BSPs of any size to quickly deploy and grow their services across three key market segments using one platform and family of systems. With GigaSpire BLAST systems, service providers can delight more subscribers and satisfy more use cases faster and at a lower cost. With the addition of the three newest Calix systems, BSPs can:

Deliver unparalleled subscriber experiences for new markets with the faster and more efficient u4xg. Available now, the u4xg delivers more speed and efficiency with the latest Wi-Fi 6-certified technology in an integrated form factor. This system enables BSPs to offer unparalleled experiences for residences and MDUs, providing up to 10-gigabit broadband data, video, and voice services in a sleek single-system deployment. This new solution installs in only a few hours and is easily managed through the Command%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E® mobile app. Integrated XGS-PON ONT and SmartLife managed services support the seamless deployment of new and differentiated subscriber experiences. With the launch of the u4xg, BSPs have more opportunities to expand into new markets and open new revenue streams.

“Our subscribers don’t want to question if they have the reliable network capability to work from home or play from home,” says Chad Rupe, general manager of Ponderosa+Communications in central California. “And now the small businesses we work with won’t have to worry about an unreliable internet interrupting their point-of-sales systems. Wi-Fi capacity in these rural communities is a critical issue. Our partnership with Calix has enabled us to change the lives of thousands of people by ensuring they can do the things that matter to them without fears of how an unreliable network might get in the way. That adds huge value to the communities we proudly serve.”

“We began deploying GigaSpire BLAST systems to our subscribers because we did not want to compromise on top-notch performance and reliability,” said Rod Sackrider, network operations manager at WTC in Kansas. “Integrated with Calix+Support+Cloud, they empower our support team to swiftly identify and resolve any technical issues, ensuring a seamless and satisfying subscriber experience. Now with the anticipated launch of the GigaSpire BLAST u4xg, we are thrilled to deploy exceptional subscriber experiences to MDUs in our communities, built on the latest innovations from Calix.”

“The GigaSpire BLAST portfolio offers the broadest range of systems in the industry to enable service providers to open up new markets and achieve their business goals,” said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. “We invest in innovation that helps them build a winning business model—one that grows their brand and only their brand and helps them build deep, lasting relationships with subscribers for generations. With easy deployment, flexibility, and sleek form factors, our new additions to the portfolio are game changers for BSPs. The GigaSpire BLAST roadmap outlines the evolution of our commitment to our customers. It will help BSPs of any type and size be first in their market with the systems that meet—and exceed—their subscribers’ needs.”

Learn how the growing family of GigaSpire+BLAST+systems enables BSPs of any size to grow their businesses and enter new markets by delivering differentiated value.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability, and subscriber satisfaction—and ultimately transform the communities they serve. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

