Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell in Honor of International Rare Disease Day

2 minutes ago
Spotlight On Raising Awareness for Rare Diseases on February 28, 2023

Celebrating the Tireless Contributions of Patients and Advocates who Work with the Biotech Industry to Bring New Treatments to the Community

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (“Catalyst”) ( CPRX) today announced that the Company will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on February 28, 2023, in recognition of International Rare Disease Day to help shed light on the important unmet need for rare diseases in partnership with leading advocacy groups.

“We are honored to stand with the rare disease communities on International Rare Disease Day to help heighten the important need for new and innovative medicines for the treatment of rare diseases,” said Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst. “Catalyst recognizes the valuable partnerships with leading advocacy groups who share in the mission of raising awareness for education, diagnosis, and treatment access. We thank Nasdaq for their continued support and all our valued advocacy groups for their steadfast commitment to the rare disease community we all serve.”

“People newly diagnosed with an ultra-rare disease like Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome often began their journey being undiagnosed or misdiagnosed for years due to a lack of awareness and knowledge,” said Price Wooldridge, Board President of The Lambert-Eaton LEMS Family Association. “It’s highly visible initiatives like these that raise awareness and inspire discussions that may offer patients and their caregivers hope for earlier diagnosis and new, innovative treatments. We appreciate this opportunity to unite in this cause.”

“Today, rare diseases affect over 25 million Americans. While important progress has been made over the years, there remains a significant urgency to address the critical unmet needs of these individuals,” added National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) President and CEO Peter L. Saltonstall. “We are pleased to partner with Catalyst on Rare Disease Day. Through our shared commitment, we are raising awareness on the importance of patient advocacy, new treatments, and support for individuals and families living with rare diseases.”

The ceremony will take place on February 28, 2023, beginning at 3:30 pm ET and can be viewed at: https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/10752470

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines that address rare neurological and epileptic diseases. Catalyst’s flagship U.S. commercial product is FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg, approved for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") for adults and for children ages six to seventeen. In January 2023, Catalyst acquired the U.S. commercial rights to FYCOMPA® (perampanel) CIII, a prescription medicine approved in people with epilepsy aged four and older alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures for people with epilepsy aged 12 and older. Further, Canada’s national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

For Full Prescribing and Safety Information for FIRDAPSE®, please visit www.firdapse.com. For Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING for FYCOMPA®, please visit www.fycompa.com. For more information about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., visit the Company’s website at www.catalystpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2021 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Contacts
Investor Contact
Mary Coleman
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
Media Contact
David Schull
Russo Partners
(858) 717-2310
[email protected]
