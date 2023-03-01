Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) today announced that it will report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on March 8, 2023.

Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, Carrie Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Mick Beekhuizen, Executive Vice President, President Meals & Beverages will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review these results. The company’s second-quarter earnings press release will be distributed prior to the call.

All interested parties are invited to listen to and view the webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET at investor.campbellsoupcompany.com%2Fevents-presentations%2F. Following the company’s remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community. Participation by the press in the Q&A session is in listen-only mode. A copy of the presentation will be made available prior to the webcast.

Call-in details for the webcast are as follows:

Time/Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (888) 210-3346

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 960-0253

Conference ID: 2518868

A transcript and webcast replay of the conference call will be posted on the company’s website within 24 hours of the event.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via %40CampbellSoupCo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005892/en/