BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totaligent, Inc. (“Totaligent” or “the Company”) (OTCPK: TGNT) announces that it has launched a new website, www.totaligent.com, in anticipation of the upcoming beta launch of its person-based digital marketing platform.

Person-based digital marketing is a critical component of efficient modern business and is highly valued in both strong and weak economic environments, due to its ability to precisely connect with a company’s ideal audience. Efficiencies in engagement, tracking and real-time performance monitoring allow businesses to tailor marketing campaigns for the greatest return-on-investment.

To sign up for our beta launch, please send an email to [email protected]

About Totaligent, Inc.

Totaligent, Inc. is a technology company that provides person-based digital marketing for companies and individuals to use and unlock owned and acquired data to efficiently market their products, services, and brands. Totaligent aims to launch a public version of its integrated digital marketing platform in Q1 of 2023 that will democratize the use of first-, second-, and third-party data. To scale the anticipated demand for its public services, the Company is building an Nvidia supercluster to deliver nearly instantaneous data processing and modeling through its Artificial Intelligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

Ben Hansel
(720) 288-8495

