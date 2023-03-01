Murchinson Ltd. (collectively with its affiliates and funds it advises and/or sub-advises, “Murchinson” or “we”), the largest shareholder with approximately 5.2% of the outstanding shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), today issued a statement regarding the importance of shareholders voting at the upcoming Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”), in spite of the myriad efforts by Nano Dimension’s current Board of Directors (the “Board”) to undermine the meeting:

“Since the moment we exercised our legal right as shareholders to call the upcoming Special Meeting, the Yoav Stern-led Board of Nano Dimension has consistently sought to sabotage it and prevent shareholders’ voices from being heard – including by disseminating false and highly misleading statements while seeking to deflect the discussion and maintain the status quo. The Board’s framing of the Special Meeting as another step in a hostile takeover attempt that will allow Murchinson to somehow secure a windfall at shareholders’ expense is demonstrably untrue. Instead, it is apparent that the Board’s adamant refusal to acknowledge the validity of the Special Meeting – which was lawfully called – proves why enhanced corporate governance and proper oversight are required at Nano Dimension. In our view, the brazen attempt to subvert the legal process by calling the Special Meeting illegal is only the latest piece of evidence demonstrating the need for urgent change at the board level of the Company.

The most recent – and perhaps most disturbing – maneuver undertaken by Mr. Stern and the Board has been their willingness to harm current shareholders by attempting to issue millions of new shares to “friendly” hands. We have previously stated that the Company’s justifications for the filing of its registration statement that covers nearly 52 million new shares – allegedly to be used for employee retention under the “Employee Stock Option Plan” (the “ESOP”) – are very concerning, especially given the timing. Shareholders should recall that the ESOP provides that the Board has total discretion over the size, timing and terms of any stock or options awards. This includes the authority to retroactively change terms of awards given in the past. In other words, the Stern-led Board is effectively able to issue tens of millions of shares (and up to 20% of the current outstanding equity) to anyone they wish, and without any vesting period.

In December, the Board tried to remove itself from the consequences of its own actions and gift Mr. Stern tens of millions of dollars by reducing the exercise price of 27.7 million warrants owned by Mr. Stern to approximately $2 below the cash value of the Company. Although the Board attempted to downplay the extent of its defeat by simply saying that the proposals were “rejected” at the December Special Meeting called by the Company, you should be aware that when removing the votes of Mr. Stern, sitting directors and other holders who stood to gain from the proposals, nearly 90% of shareholders voted against the Company’s proposals.

After supporting such self-serving actions, it is unclear to us how the Board can still credibly suggest it is acting in shareholders’ best interests. In fact, Mr. Stern and the Board are now telling shareholders that they “are warned” against making their voices heard at the upcoming Special Meeting. We believe that if the Board truly cared about what was best for the Company, it would not try to prevent Murchinson from making shareholders aware of the Special Meeting and threatening shareholders from exercising their right to vote.

Change is urgently needed at Nano Dimension, and the two highly-qualified, truly independent nominees that Murchinson has put forward are committed to ensuring that happens. We believe this is the only way all shareholders can be protected against the questionable motivations and harmful actions of the Stern-led Board. Despite the Company’s misleading attempts to paint the Special Meeting as illegal, it will continue as planned. The Company cannot be both the one opposing the Special Meeting and the one deciding whether it is legitimate or not.”

For more information, shareholders can visit: www.SaveNanoDimension.com.

***

As a reminder, Murchinson previously announced that a Special Meeting will be held at the offices of its outside Israeli counsel, Goldfarb Seligman, Law Offices, at Ampa Tower, 98 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv 6789141, Israel, on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 16:00, Israel time. The record date for the Meeting is February 20, 2023. Murchinson has also filed a Notice of the Meeting and Related Proxy Materials for the Meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). If you have any questions about voting or need assistance, please contact our proxy solicitor, Okapi Partners LLC, at (212) 297-0270 or toll free at (844) 202-7428.

About Murchinson

Founded in 2012 and based in Toronto, Canada, Murchinson is an alternative asset management firm that serves institutional investors, family offices and qualified clients. The firm has extensive experience capturing the best returning opportunities across global markets. Murchinson’s multi-strategy approach allows it to execute investments at all points in the market cycle with fluid allocation between strategies. Our team targets corporate action, distressed investing, private equity and structured finance situations, leveraging its broad market experience with a variety of specialized products and sophisticated hedging techniques to deliver alpha within a risk-averse mandate. Learn more at www.murchinsonltd.com.

