New JetBlue Flights Between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Tallahassee Go Out For Sale Starting Today

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced that its new service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) beginning on January 4, 2024 is available to book starting today. The new service furthers the airline’s commitment to providing low-fare and high-value service to Florida customers.

Flights are on sale now at JetBlue.com at an everyday low fare starting at $99.

“This route has long suffered from high fares and regional plane service and the response in Florida to this much-needed connection between the state capital and South Florida has been incredible. Customers can now travel much more easily and frequently with JetBlue’s low fares and award-winning experience.” said Dave Clark, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “We’ve laid out an ambitious growth plan for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, enabled by our planned combination with Spirit. This combination will allow many more choices for air travel in and out of South Florida in the years to come.”

Schedule between Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Tallahassee (TLH)
Daily service starting January 4, 2024

FLL-TLH Flight #2396

TLH-FLL Flight #2397

7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

9:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Growth in South Florida

Since making Fort Lauderdale a focus city, JetBlue – known for the most legroom in coach (a), free seatback entertainment, free Fly-Fi high-speed internet (b), free snacks, and friendly service – was quickly positioned as a preferred carrier in South Florida.

In support of the Broward County’s master plan to expand the airport’s facilities, JetBlue expects to reach more than 250 daily departures by 2027 after completion of its planned combination with Spirit. This growth will position Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood an even more compelling choice for South Florida customers against the dominant legacy carrier in Miami. While both carriers have had success in Fort Lauderdale, the combination between JetBlue and Spirit will unlock long-term opportunities to add domestic and international markets and routes that would not be possible otherwise.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.
b) Fly-Fi® and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Availability and coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jetblue.com%2Fflying-with-us.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230222005570r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005570/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.