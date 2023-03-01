Halliburton Names Janet Weiss, Maurice Smith to Board of Directors

2 minutes ago
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced the addition of Ms. Janet Weiss and Mr. Maurice Smith to its board of directors. The appointments were effective Feb. 21, and both will stand for election by shareholders at the annual meeting on May 17.

“On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Janet and Maurice to Halliburton,” said Jeff Miller, Halliburton chairman, president, and CEO. “Janet and Maurice bring strong leadership to our board and have direct experience running large businesses in complex industries. Janet has worked in the oil and gas business her entire career and knows the daily operational, safety and environmental requirements of the energy business. Maurice sits as an active chief executive officer and brings deep expertise developing and executing long-term corporate strategy and driving financial operations and activities.”

Ms. Weiss retired from BP in 2020 after a 35-year career in the oil and gas industry, including serving as the president of BP Alaska. Prior to that role, she held numerous leadership positions at BP, including vice president of Alaska Subsurface, vice president of Special Projects, director of Unconventional Gas Technology, and director of Organizational Capability for Operations & HSSE. Today, Ms. Weiss serves as a board member for Tourmaline Oil Corp., the First National Bank of Alaska, and Northwest University.

Mr. Smith is the president and CEO of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), one of the largest health insurers in the United States. Prior to becoming CEO, he held positions of increased responsibility at HCSC over his 30-year career there, including as head of investment transactions and corporate strategy and serving as President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. He is the chairman of the board of Prime Therapeutics and serves on the boards of Ventas Corporation, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and the Economic Club of Chicago, among many other civic and business organizations.

The appointment of Ms. Weiss and Mr. Smith increases the number of Halliburton directors to 13, of which 12 are independent.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

