Good Supply Cannabis Brand Launches Canada's Strongest Infused Pre-Rolls

2 minutes ago
Introducing the New Good Supply MONSTERS™ Pre-Rolls Now Available Across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") ( TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company today announced further portfolio expansion of their best-selling Canadian cannabis brand Good Supply1, with the launch of their latest innovation of ‘MONSTERS’ infused pre-rolls.

The Good Supply MONSTERS pre-rolls are made from a combination of two of our most potent signature strains frankensteined into a jaw-dropping pre-roll, coming in at a whopping 2.38g and 42.0% THC (420mg/g). Being the first of its kind, “MONSTERS” have been officially trademarked, differentiating its offerings from other infused pre-rolls products in the Canadian market; they feature a unique formulation of strain-specific milled flower infused with strain-specific BHO, and are coated in extract and dipped in kief to achieve a wicked 1,000mg of THC – the most THC allowed in one package2 – making them Canada’s strongest infused pre-rolls.

Good Supply MONSTERS pre-rolls are now on the loose in two unique options, including:

  • Golden Guy (Sativa) infused pre-roll: A thrilling twist of Jean Guy milled flower and Golden Goat BHO
  • Monkey Walker (Indica) infused pre-roll: A monster mashup of Monkey Butter milled flower and Starwalker Kush BHO

Along with the maximum allowable content of 1,000mg THC, these monstrous pre-rolls have been developed to deliver a smooth smoking experience, utilizing an XL Filter and an extract coating for an improved burn and smooth smoke. As one of Canada’s leading cannabis brands, Good Supply seeks to deliver feel good highs and provide a range of cannabis experiences for consumers to discover. Good Supply MONSTERS pre-rolls were designed for highly experienced cannabis users looking for the most of what a pre-roll can offer.

Good Supply’s MONSTERS pre-rolls are now available at select retailers across Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario with further anticipated expansion across Canada.


1 Produced in accordance with Health Canada Processing and Cultivation licence by Aphria Inc., a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc.
2 “The most THC allowed in one package” – Health Canada, proposed regulations for additional cannabis products available at: Proposed regulations for additional cannabis products - Canada.ca

About Good Supply
Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands in flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply has been one of the top-selling brands in the concentrates and pre-roll category within Canada and is known for its innovative take on its products across its expansive portfolio.

To learn more about Good Supply, visit www.goodsupplycannabis.com and follow @goodsupplycannabis.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ( TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Media:

Kaitlin Macapagal

[email protected]

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

[email protected]

