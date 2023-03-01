Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) ("Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the “Bank,” and together with Pacific Premier, the “Company”), announced today that the Company was ranked #9 on the 2023 Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Banks.” The prestigious list by Forbes evaluates the 100 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts based on their revenue growth, credit quality, and profitability, excluding banks where the top-level parent company is based outside the U.S. The metrics used in the rankings are based on public filings through September 30, 2022. The company was ranked #3 on Forbes’ list in 2022 and 2020.

“We are pleased to be named as one of America’s Best Banks by Forbes, ranking in the top ten for the third time in the last four years,” said Steve Gardner, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Pacific Premier. “Despite new challenges presented by the operating environment in 2022, we delivered another year of strong financial performance, which is a testament to the hard work of our employees, the resiliency of our diversified business model, and our prudent approach to risk management. As we enter 2023, we are focused on leveraging technology to drive new business development, strengthening our client relationships, continuing to invest in our employees, and supporting our communities.”

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with approximately $22 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $17 billion of assets under custody and approximately 39,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners’ Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

