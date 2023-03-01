Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Denver, Colorado. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 27-vehicle capacity offering car buyers in the area another avenue to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005261/en/

Carvana Debuts 34th Iconic Car Vending Machine in Denver (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers can save valuable time by shopping online and skipping the dealership, and can either select a convenient time to pick up their vehicle at the iconic Car Vending Machine or choose to have the vehicle delivered to their home. If a customer selects the Vending Machine, upon arrival, they will be greeted by a Customer Advocate and receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their newly purchased vehicle descend through the brightly lit vending structure from the heart of the all-glass tower.

Whether Denverites are shopping for a new pickup truck with enough cargo room to host a Broncos tailgate, or are dreaming of an electric vehicle to lower their commute’s emissions, Carvana offers an inventory as diverse as the population of the Mile High City.

“Colorado residents have so many different needs when it comes to a vehicle,” said Jennifer Stagg, Carvana Market Operations Manager. “We’re proud to offer Denver a national inventory with thousands of vehicles, paired with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery so customers can easily and quickly get exactly what they want.”

Carvana is proud to add their iconic Car Vending Machine to the Denver skyline. The debut of the newest Car Vending Machine marks the first of its kind in the Centennial State, and the 34th in the U.S. It is located at 4700 E. Evans. Ave, Denver, CO 80222. Location hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 AM to 7 PM MST.

About

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

Carvana also encourages investors to visit its Investor+Relations+website as financial and other company information is posted.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005261/en/