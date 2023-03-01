Agilent Inspires at SLAS2023, Highlighting Innovative Automated Workflow Solutions

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Agilent+Technologies+Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that it will highlight a suite of automated laboratory workflow solutions at the SLAS2023+International+Conference+and+Exhibitionheld February 25 through March 1 in San Diego. Agilent is also honored to receive an SLAS Lab+of+the+Future designation, signifying going beyond automated instrumentation and bringing complete integrated automated workflow solutions to the lab. Agilent is a leader in advancing automation solutions to help customers improve efficiency and reproducibility across their entire pipeline, from research and drug discovery to development and manufacturing processes.

There is growing pressure on labs to deliver high-quality results while streamlining operations, reducing costs, and increasing revenue. Agilent’s modular automation solutions address a wide array of workflows, including cell analysis, genomics, proteomics, biomolecule analysis, and mass spectrometry in non-regulated and regulated environments. Automating processes and workflows allows scientists and lab technicians to use their time more effectively and focus on higher-value, more productive tasks. Automated sample preparation is streamlined, more accurate, enhances reproducibility, and ultimately enables more confident decisions.

SLAS attendees are invited to visit exhibit booth #1811 and learn more about Agilent’s complete automation portfolio, including these innovations:

Lars Kristiansen, general manager of Agilent’s Automation Solutions Business, commented, “SLAS is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate how our automation solutions continue to redefine what’s possible through our commitment to creating differentiated workflow solutions to advance automation for our customers with critical product innovations.”

“Agilent’s modular workflow solutions are designed to integrate easily and work together seamlessly to reduce or eliminate the risk of human errors. Agilent’s Digital+Lab enables and automates these activities to keep end users focused on their science. We look forward to sharing more information at SLAS this year,” Kristiansen added.

Product tutorials will be held on Monday, February 27, and Tuesday, February 28, and a Solutions Spotlight session on Tuesday, February 28, entitled An integrated live-cell imaging system for automated high-throughput analysis of 2D cell migration and chemotaxis. To learn more about these educational events, visit Agilent booth #1811. Agilent is proud to be a diamond sponsor of SLAS2023.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230222005320r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005320/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.