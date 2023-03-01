NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been recognized as the Technology Leader in the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) for the second consecutive year. Providing key market insights, major trends, and independent competitive evaluation, the annual CCaaS industry analysis ranks 23 leading vendors based on Customer Impact and Technology Excellence criteria. This year, the report highlighted the NICE’s strength of CXone’s digital-first capabilities that optimize every brand interaction to drive better business outcomes.

Citing CXone’s comprehensive capabilities, such as customer analytics, omnichannel routing, workforce engagement, an open cloud foundation, AI and automation, and others, the report noted that “NICE CXone contact center solution offers a holistic approach to improve both agent and customer experiences and helps organizations of all sizes to remain agile and resilient in today’s increasingly digital landscape.”

Specifically, the report calls out CXone Fast Start, formerly [email protected], as a key differentiator that “supports organizations that are still using on-premises infrastructure in the transition of their workforce to work-from-home.” Quadrant Knowledge Solutions analysts go on to praise this solution that “provides enhanced remote workforce agility and agent engagement features through a business intelligence mode.”

“NICE is honored to be named the Technology Leader in the 2022 Spark Matrix for CCaaS and recognized for transforming customer experience with our revolutionary digital-first CXi approach that increases customer loyalty and maximizes client revenue,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. “Driven by our robust AI engine, Enlighten, CXone helps enterprises across verticals systematically operationalize data insights in real time to optimize every brand interaction—anytime, anywhere, on any touchpoint.”

NICE’s top position in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for CCaaS report further reinforces CXone’s proven industry leadership—along with other major go-to CCaaS industry analyst assessments, such as Gartner, Omdia Decision Matrix, and Forrester, that help provide the preferred roadmap for selecting the highest performing, most innovative CX solutions.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fquadrant-solutions.com%2Fmarket-research%2F

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered contact center software. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com.

