Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announces the addition of 175kW and 200kW natural gas standby generator sets now ready to order for North American customers. These two new generator sets are a part of Cummins continual investment in new and sustainable technologies as part of Destination Zero, the company’s strategy to reach zero emissions across its products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005283/en/

Image description: Rendering of the generator set with shield. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The new 175kW and 200kW natural gas generator sets offer our customers industry leading power density and are engineered to offer exceptional performance and consistent reliability as well as to meet customers’ power requirements, all in a more compact footprint,” shared Ignacio Gonzalez, Executive Director Power Systems.

The features that set the Connect Series 175kW and 200kW natural gas generator apart include: a rugged 6-cylinder spark ignited QSJ8.9G gas engine for reliable power that can respond quickly to load changes, the PowerCommand® 2.3 control for automatic remote starting/stopping, precise frequency and voltage regulation, alarm and status message display and output metering with a NFPA 110 Level 1 compliance, a standard cooling package that provides reliable running up to 122 degrees F, an aesthetically appealing enclosure incorporating special designs that deliver one of the quietest generator sets of its kind on the market today and is backed by a comprehensive warranty and supported by Cummins distribution network.

This launch of the 175kW and 200kW natural gas fueled generator sets that are fully integrated, providing optimum performance, reliability and versatility for stationary standby low kWe applications such as commercial and government buildings, public infrastructure, water/waste water management plants, healthcare facilities, manufacturing and more, as a part of Cummins’ commitment to new and sustainable technologies.

“We started with our trusted QSJ8.9 range for the new standby natural gas fueled generator sets, which has already proven its performance and reliability in thousands of customer installations. These new generator sets were created to meet the specific needs of our customers and are available with a range of options and features that allow for tailored performance, control integration, reliability and serviceability,” said Dean Gough, Executive Vice President Power Generation North America Products & Services.

For more information on the Cummins Power Generation 175kW and 200kW natural gas generator sets, visit www.cummins.com%2Fgenerators%2Fqsj89g.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions to components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022. Learn more at cummins.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005283/en/