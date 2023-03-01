Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, is excited to announce benchmarking and investor targeting, the latest innovation in Q4+Engagement+Analytics (“EA”). Engagement benchmarking aggregates millions of digital investor interactions that take place on Q4’s Capital Connect platform, from over 2,600 of the world’s leading public companies with more than 15 million monthly IR website visits, 20 million email alerts opened each quarter, and 400,000 quarterly investor event attendees. EA clients can use the market’s first and only way to benchmark their IR program performance against peers in their industry and market cap based on engagement, empowering them to quantify impact and evaluate the effectiveness of their strategy.

“With the launch of benchmarking, Q4 Engagement Analytics is the only solution in the market that enables IR teams to compare the performance of their IR program with that of their peers, sector and overall market,” said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4. “We are excited to provide our clients with access to these innovative analytics and the positive impact they will have on enhancing their investor relations efforts.”

Institutional targeting on EA provides clients with insight into the investors who are engaging within their sector by opening email alerts, visiting investor websites, or attending investor events across the Q4 platform. This enables IROs to add an additional layer of insight into investor activity beyond traditional targeting.

“The ability to target investors based on their online interactions has never been possible before,” commented Heaps. “We’re proud to have pioneered the innovation that will provide our clients with actionable and quantifiable data to make informed decisions regarding their IR strategy, investor targeting, and outreach.”

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Capital Connect platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. Capital Connect is the only holistic capital markets platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

