PerkinElmer+Inc., (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference and the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.

Cowen+43%3Csup%3Erd%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Health+Care+Conference – Boston, MA

Monday, March 6, 2023

9:10 a.m. ET – Max Krakowiak, senior vice president and chief financial officer

Barclays+Global+Healthcare+Conference – Miami, FL

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

8:00 a.m. ET – Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer

Attendees will receive an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.

Live audio webcasts will be available on the Events section of the Company’s website at www.perkinelmer.com. Replays of the presentations will be posted on the PerkinElmer+Investor+Relations+website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $4.6 billion in 2022, has more than 16,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

