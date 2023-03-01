CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) has been named the top global brand in commercial real estate by The Lipsey Company for the 22nd consecutive year. CBRE’s development services subsidiary, Trammell Crow Company, was the top-ranked pure development company for the sixth consecutive year.

A training and professional development firm specializing in commercial real estate, Lipsey has surveyed commercial real estate professionals on their perceptions of the industry’s leading brands since 2002. CBRE has been ranked number one every year that Lipsey has conducted its survey of property owners, investors, lenders, occupiers, brokers and property managers.

“Our people are riveted on excellence in everything that we do,” said Bob Sulentic, president and chief executive officer of CBRE. “The fact that CBRE has earned this peer recognition – year-in and year-out for over two decades – is a testament to how well they are serving our clients and setting a standard for our industry.”

Earlier this month, CBRE was named the World’s Most Admired Real Estate Company by Fortune for the fourth time in five years, and one of Americas’ Best Large Employers by Forbes.

About CBRE

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005110/en/