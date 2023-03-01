Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, announced today the Company’s estimated revenue range for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2022.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, revenue is expected to be between $0.95 million - $1.05 million, lower than the record $1.69 million reported in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, is expected to be between $4.85 million - $4.95 million. Blackbox reported record revenue in 2021 of $6.11 million.

Blackboxstocks Chief Executive Officer Gust Kepler stated, “Sales of our core product continued to be adversely impacted by negative macro-economic conditions throughout 2022. Blackbox is a product of and for the stock market, and we believe that the adverse market conditions in 2022 were the most significant factor in the decline of our member base.”

“Despite the current headwinds, we remain optimistic about the year ahead as we look forward to the launch of our new app, Stock Nanny for the retail market, and other new products that are directed toward professional and institutional customers. Stock Nanny is an app designed for self-directed investors, which is a much larger addressable market than our current day trading customer base. This product is expected to be released toward the end of the first quarter of this year. We also plan to market many of our unique products and features on an enterprise level. This strategy will enable us to leverage and utilize many of the proprietary analytics that we have developed over the years,” concluded Mr. Kepler.

