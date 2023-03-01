The RESILIENT READERS BOOK CLUB is a school age book gifting initiative, created by the nationally renowned The 15 White Coats and Black Worldschoolers Mobile Bookstore to provide access to high quality Black literature through book boxes placed inside of youth centered organizations. The Indianapolis launch is made possible by global power leader Cummins Inc., through its Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE) initiative. We are all committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Moreover, we are committed to making a meaningful and lasting impact in the city of Indianapolis, IN.

WHO

Started in 2019, The 15 White Coats (www.the15whitecoats.org) is an internationally recognized non-profit organization whose mission is to diversify medicine through mentorship, literacy accessibility, and economic assistance. The 15 White Coats started after a photo of 15 Tulane School of Medicine African-American medical students posing in front of plantation slave quarters went viral. The organization has helped over 2000 students with over $500,000 in scholarships to help with entering the healthcare field, whether they're physicians, dentists, PAs, optometrists, NPs, nurses, etc. Moreover, nearly 10,000 15 White Coats photos have been distributed to schools, students, institutions, and businesses worldwide. The non-profit has been featured by Good Morning America, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, New Orleans Times-Picayune, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, U.S. Today, AAMC, AMA, and People Magazine. Visit www.the15whitecoats.org to learn more.

Black Worldschoolers Mobile Bookstore is a bookstore on wheels sharing stories that uplift Black life, Black heritage, and Black joy. Described as a "bookstore on wheels with ice cream truck energy” owner, Natalie Pipkin is on a mission to provide access and awareness to Black stories as well as excitement and engagement around reading. Black Worldschoolers Mobile Bookstore debuted as Indiana's first bookstore on wheels June 2022 and is the first of its kind in the region. Since its initial online launch in December 2020, Black Worldschoolers has been a recipient of the Jrue & Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund, featured in Sports Illustrated, Scripps News, The Indianapolis Star, WFYI, FOX59 and WRTV. Visit www.blackworldschoolers.com to learn more.

Cummins Inc. is a 104-year-old global power technology leader, with complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people and is committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins has a deeply rooted history in fighting for social justice, serving its communities and living the company’s core values of diversity and inclusion.

In October 2020, Cummins Inc. launched Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE) so Cummins could take a leading role in the work to dismantle systemic discrimination against the Black community in the U.S. As a first step in this journey, CARE brings together all Cummins' capabilities -- its people, its balance sheet and the company’s philanthropy -- to drive racial equity and combat the impact of racism on its people, communities, and economy.

Through CARE, Cummins is taking decisive action to address and spearhead change throughout targeted CARE communities in the U.S., across four impact areas:

Police reform

Criminal justice reform

Economic empowerment

Social justice reform

With CARE’s efforts, Cummins is dedicated to improving communities in which it operates to have a direct impact on the lives of its employees and its neighbors.

WHY

According to Indiana’s National Assessment Educational Progress (NAEP), only 33% of fourth graders in Indiana read at or above a proficient level, with Black students among those suffering most. The NAEP results reflect the reality of educational inequities created by centuries of systemic racism that are still present today. How do we begin to engage and excite youth in the area of reading? High quality, culturally relevant books that can serve as mirrors and motivation to a historically left out population is a start. The Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood of Indianapolis has a scarcity of books in places where Black children are present and a lack of stories that positively reflect the youth within the communities.

This partnership is created to provide children and families access to enjoyable books, powerful stories and meaningful community interaction that will cultivate a joy for reading, a healthy sense of self, fruitful lives and future aspirations. We will display boxes containing 15 curated books for K-3rd graders as designed by The 15 White Coats & Black Worldschoolers Mobile Bookstore. Employees from the Cummins Community Involvement Team (CIT) along with volunteers within partnering organizations will deliver the three-tiered book boxes and read stories aloud to the children at site locations throughout the year. Locations in the Martindale-Brightwood community as identified by the Edna Martin Christian Center, Kipp Indy, and other local partners.

Moreover, the partnership will host a literacy event in collaboration with Kipp Indy Schools in Spring 2023 to bring in the Mobile Bookstore and National Book Award Finalist, author Derrick Barnes.

WHEN

The Indianapolis area launch will take place March 6th, 3 pm-6pm at KIPP Indy Legacy High School, and is powered by Cummins Inc.

We are inviting local and national media outlets to attend this groundbreaking event, as well as to print details in order to raise awareness to the importance of having access to culturally relevant literature within our communities. For additional information on the news that is the subject of this release (or for a sample, copy or demo), contact Dr. Russell J. Ledet at [email protected] or visit www.15WC.org.

About Cummins Inc.

