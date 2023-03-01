tastyworks, the online broker created by traders to give self-directed investors the tools to manage their own money, today announced changing its name to tastytrade. Since the brokerage’s introduction in 2017, tastytrade has helped to transform the retail brokerage industry by making it easier to trade retail options, futures, and crypto on one platform, while offering investors access to information about trading strategies, advocating for do-it-yourself investors, and challenging customers to think and trade strategically. A full transition to tastytrade branding will take place over the coming weeks and the trading platform will continue seamless operations.

“We created our brokerage business because we wanted to offer customers a unique combination of access to educational content, technology tools, and lower fees that could help them make smarter investment decisions,” said Scott Sheridan, CEO of tastytrade. “We continue to innovate and add new features to tastytrade that we know traders want, including improvements to our desktop and mobile platforms and better charting tools.”

Added JJ Kinahan, CEO of IG US Holdings, Inc., parent company to tastytrade and tastylive, “Our team, forged in the Chicago options trading pits and with a collective 300+ years of trading experience, has been disrupting retail trading for over 30 years and we aren’t done yet. We continue to advocate for, and improve the total experience for retail investors, strengthening both their confidence and their understanding of risk and reward so they become more strategic active investors.”

In conjunction with the brokerage’s rebranding, tastytrade will launch a media campaign next week to encourage traders and investors to “Join the Club, Genius”.

For a look at tastytrade’s new brand and campaign - “Join the Club, Genius” - visit this+link.

About tastytrade

tastytrade is an award-winning brokerage firm established in 2017 to change the way people invest. tastytrade, named Best Online Broker for Options Trading in February 2023 by Forbes and Best Option Trading Platform in 2023 by U.S. News and World Report, empowers investors seeking to actively manage their own money with a powerful platform and access to educational content for options, futures, crypto and equities trading. tastytrade is part of IG US Holdings, Inc., parent to tastylive, the financial content and education platform, tasty Software Solutions, LLC, and a subsidiary of IG Group Holdings plc %28LON%3AIGG%29, a global fintech company that provides award-winning products, platforms and access to ~19,000 financial markets to investors around the world. Learn more at www.tastytrade.com.

“Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Please read %3Ci%3ECharacteristics+and+Risks+of+Standardized+Options%3C%2Fi%3E before investing in options.”

