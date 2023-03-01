Cardio+Diagnostics+Holdings+Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced that its newest coronary heart disease test, PrecisionCHD™, will be presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 72nd Annual Scientific Session (ACC.23), taking place in New Orleans, LA, from March 4-6, 2023.

PrecisionCHD, the company’s coronary heart disease early detection test using epigenetics, genetics, and artificial intelligence, will make its debut, including Actionable Clinical Intelligence™, a platform for healthcare providers connecting the underlying DNA methylation and single nucleotide polymorphism biomarkers measured by this test to coronary heart disease (CHD).

“This is an important step in our fight to reduce the global and national heart disease burden. Our presence at ACC this year underscores our continued progress in advancing the current paradigms to better detect and treat cardiovascular disease,” said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics. “We look forward to sharing how the insights from PrecisionCHD can drive value for patients, healthcare providers, payers, and strategic partners.”

Current methods for detecting coronary heart disease are burdensome, expensive, and require significant preparation from patients and providers. Robert Philibert, MD Ph.D., Cardio Diagnostics’ Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder, said, “the amount of time it takes for my patients to get tested for CHD is longer than I’d like - in some cases, weeks or months. With PrecisionCHD, I can ensure that all of my patients have an easily accessible, rapid, and highly sensitive coronary heart disease assessment without the risk of radiation exposure or reactions to contrast dye.”

The company’s executive team will be onsite to showcase through an interactive demo its precision cardiovascular tests that can help improve patients’ lives and to meet with industry partners and investors. Please email [email protected] to schedule a meeting.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for enabling improved prevention, early detection, and assists in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

