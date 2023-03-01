agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, today announced that Diana McKenzie has been named an independent board director. McKenzie brings more than 30 years of leadership experience growing, scaling, and transforming global businesses in the healthcare and software industries.

“With the addition of Diana to agilon’s board of directors we are gaining a tenured executive with extensive leadership and health technology expertise, which will help to propel the company’s future growth,” said Ron Williams, board chairman. “It is a pleasure to welcome Diana to the agilon health board.”

“Diana is a pioneer in our industry with significant digital, risk management, and cybersecurity leadership experience,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. “We are pleased that Diana will be joining our board and believe her perspective will be invaluable to growing agilon and ensuring our physician partners are best positioned to deliver impactful care for their senior patients.”

“agilon health is charging into the next frontier of health care, which is why I am so excited to join the board,” said Diana McKenzie, board director, agilon health. “Value-based care is the future of this industry and agilon’s model is empowering primary care physicians to improve outcomes while reducing costs for patients and local communities.”

McKenzie’s career has been focused on how companies can best utilize technology and data to drive business growth.

McKenzie most recently served as the first-ever Chief Information Officer for Workday, Inc., a cloud-based financial and human capital management software company, from 2016 to 2019. In that role, she laid a foundation for what a professional technology organization should do in a company and significantly enhanced Workday’s cybersecurity function.

Prior, McKenzie worked at Amgen, first as Executive Director, Information Systems and later as Chief Information Officer. There, she worked to reinsert innovation into all core functions across the company, including switching Amgen to Amazon Web Services. McKenzie also held a number of roles across information technology, strategy, and development at Eli Lilly & Co., where she began her career upon receiving her B.S. in Computer Information Systems and Computer Technology from Purdue University in 1986.

McKenzie currently serves on the boards of MetLife, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Paradox, Inc. Previously, she was a board director for Change Healthcare until the company was purchased by UnitedHealth last year. A noted thought leader, McKenzie is a frequent speaker on digital transformation and diversity and co-founded the Silicon Valley Women’s CIO Network in 2017.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of 2,200+ PCPs that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 25 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

