Arbe Has Obtained the Japanese Telecommunication and Radio Certification for its Mass Production RF Chipset

2 minutes ago
TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 22, 2023

Arbe Began a Development Project with Leading Japanese Company and Conducts Pilots with Major OEMs and Tier-1s in Japan

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, today announced that it has obtained the Japanese Telecommunication and Radio certification for radar samples based on its mass production RF chipset. With the certification process finalized, a leading Japanese automotive company has begun a sensor fusion solution development project based on the Arbe perception radar chipset, while Arbe also conducts pilot programs with leading OEMs and Tier-1s in the Japanese market, one of the top automotive markets in the world.

The automotive industry in Japan is known for its high standards and regulations and puts all automotive and telecommunications technologies through a rigorous certification process prior to commercial evaluation in the region. Arbe's chipset and flexible software-defined solution were adapted according to the local regulations and desired specifications, demonstrating the scalability and flexibility of the platform.

"Successfully obtaining licensing in Japan is a testament to the maturity of our solution," says Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe. "Japan is known as one of the top automotive markets in the world and serves as the home to major automotive manufacturers, offering tremendous business opportunities. We believe that our radar solutions will help accelerate the market by providing safety and reliability for ADAS and autonomous vehicles in the region."

Arbe's Perception Radar has revolutionized automotive radar technology by enhancing radar functionality significantly beyond what was previously possible. Supported by 2,304 virtual RF channels, we believe that Arbe's Perception Radar delivers the best image quality on the market based on ultra-high resolution at long range sensing. Arbe's solution provides unmatched safety by eliminating the common causes of autonomous technology-related road collisions with capabilities like stationary object detection and false alarm elimination while protecting vulnerable road users. Arbe's emergence in the Japanese market will drive advanced safety for ADAS and autonomous vehicles in the region.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, manufacturers of delivery robots, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including any statements that are made at the investor and analyst event described in this press release, are forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider risks such as the risks relating to the market for and incorporation of Arbe's radar systems in autonomous vehicles, the development of safe autonomous vehicles that include Arbe's radar systems, the acceptance by Japanese automakers and tier 1 suppliers of radar systems based on Arbe's chipset, the ability of Arbe to deliver products that meet the quality and delivery requirements of automakers (OEM's), tier-1 automotive suppliers and the ability of the tier-1 suppliers and automakers to incorporate Arbe's radar system in vehicles in a manner to enable the Arbe radar systems to function as intended, the safe installation of Arbe's radar on autonomous vehicles, the effect of any present and future government regulations relating to autonomous vehicles, the ability of the tier-1 and automakers to maintain the systems on an ongoing basis, and the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 31, 2022 and in Arbe's prospectus dated June 22, 2022, which was filed by Arbe with the SEC on June 23, 2022, and its Post-Effective Amendment to its registration statement on Form F-1, filed with the SEC on June 28, 2022, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC and any documents which are filed by Arbe prior to this press release. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

