Clearwater Analytics Powers OneUnited Bank's Fully FDIC-Insured Deposit Program

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 22, 2023

Corporations Can Leverage Clearwater to Manage Their Investments in Black-Owned Businesses & Minority Communities, Fulfilling ESG/DEI Obligations

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that its investment accounting and reporting platform is the anchor of a fully FDIC-insured deposit program, brought to market by OneUnited Bank and IntraFi. As the largest Black-owned bank in the U.S., OneUnited is dedicated to empowering minority customers, and is designated by the U.S. Department of Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Minority Depository Institution (MDI).

Clearwater_Analytics_Logo.jpg

OneUnited Bank and IntraFi have collaborated to create a fully FDIC-insured deposit program, with Clearwater Analytics providing the technology platform for mutual corporate clients to easily manage and access their deposit information. Clearwater's corporate clients will be able to manage their deposits like other securities, regardless of their size. Additionally, their deposits would qualify as ESG/DEI investments, giving corporations a one-stop vehicle to fulfill their reporting and fulfillment obligations.

Clearwater empowers treasury departments within large corporations to easily track and manage their deposits in minority-owned banks, that in turn, provide needed capital to minority communities. OneUnited Bank, which is seeking corporate deposits from $1 million to $50 million, will use its financial resources to deliver state-of-the-art, affordable, and accessible financial products and services to people living in low-to-middle income communities.

"OneUnited Bank is unique because it has developed a financial technology platform that allows the company to use customer data and artificial intelligence to create financial products and services that can significantly impact financial literacy and personal financial challenges nationwide," said Kevin Cohee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at OneUnited Bank. "In addition, the company utilizes its technology to create and distribute critically needed affordable access products and services to historically underserved minority populations."

"We are choosing to make an impact by partnering with OneUnited Bank to empower low-to-moderate income people across the nation," said Scott Erickson, President, Americas and Asia at Clearwater Analytics. "Clearwater cares deeply about making an impact in the communities in which we operate and live. We're proud to provide our world-class technology platform as the backbone for this program and encourage other Fortune 500 corporations to partner with OneUnited Bank to support minority communities."

Learn why leading corporations choose Clearwater for their investment accounting and reporting needs.

About OneUnited Bank

OneUnited Bank (www.oneunited.com) is the largest Black-owned bank in America, the first Black-owned digital bank, a Minority Depository Institution (MDI), and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). To view the CNBC documentary on OneUnited's national impact, click here.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA20543&sd=2023-02-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-powers-oneunited-banks-fully-fdic-insured-deposit-program-301752190.html

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA20543&Transmission_Id=202302220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA20543&DateId=20230222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.