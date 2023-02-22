Hyundai Wins Eight 2023 Car and Driver Editor's Choice Awards

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023

  • Kona, Tucson, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Palisade, Elantra N, Sonata, and IONIQ 5 All Win
  • Six SUV Models Win, Reflecting the Growing Market Appeal of Hyundai's SUV Line-up

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyundai received eight 2023 Car and Driver Editor's Choice awards for its Kona, Tucson, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Palisade, Elantra N, Sonata, and IONIQ 5 models. Editor's Choice winners are the cars, trucks, crossovers, and SUVs that Car and Driver editors most strongly recommend. Selected from more than 400 tested models, these vehicles have been deemed the best at fulfilling their mission while also offering excellent value and delivering a rewarding driving experience.

Kona.jpg

"We are incredibly honored to receive eight Car and Driver Editor's Choice awards for 2023," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Each of these models offer innovative design, powerful, eco-efficient drivetrains, driver convenience and advanced safety features, and it's clear these attributes resonate with industry experts and customers alike. We're especially proud of our six SUV model awards, as we continue to increase our leadership position in SUV segments."

"For the millions of people shopping for a new vehicle each year, the choices can seem endless – and confusing," said Car and Driver editor-in-chief Tony Quiroga. "Our Editors' Choice lineup is the automotive honor roll and the ideal resource, whether someone is searching for the safest car for a new teen driver or for a weekend race car, and everything in between."

Founded in 1955, Car and Driver is the definitive voice for car enthusiasts and the trusted guide for in-market car shoppers. 2023 Editors' Choice award winners can be reviewed at CarandDriver.com.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Tucson.jpg

Santa_Cruz.jpg

Santa_Fe.jpg

Palisade.jpg

Elantra_N.jpg

IONIQ.jpg

Sonata.jpg

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA20996&sd=2023-02-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-wins-eight-2023-car-and-driver-editors-choice-awards-301752764.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA20996&Transmission_Id=202302220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA20996&DateId=20230222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.