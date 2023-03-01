Planet and ASU Expand Partnership to Build Global Scale Solutions for Sustainability

2 hours ago
Planet+Labs+PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that they have solidified a Strategic Partnership with Arizona+State+University (ASU) to facilitate climate action through education and research, workforce development, and a science-first approach toward innovation. Since 2016, Planet and ASU have collaborated on significant programs including the Planet+Incubator+Program within ASU’s Center+for+Global+Discovery+and+Conservation+Science, the development of the Allen+Coral+Atlas, as well as two of the founding partners in the creation of the Carbon+Mapper mission. In early 2019, ASU+became+Planet%26rsquo%3Bs+first+campus-wide+university+partner, and since then, over 30 peer reviewed journal articles have been published by ASU using Planet products.

Planet and ASU continue to be leaders in creating an ecosystem for 21st century learning and innovation focused on accelerating scalable climate-action and mission-oriented business. This partnership will align their shared strategic focus to train and hire world class talent and be a catalyst to innovations in science, technology, and the use of space for increased sustainability of life on Earth.

Planet’s and ASU’s expanded Strategic Partnership has three key tenets. First, Talent and Certifications: establishment of an intern program that will bring ASU students into Planet and bring Planet onto ASU’s campus for mentoring across several of ASU’s schools. Second, Research & Innovation: ASU has committed to fund expanded research using Planet data and to seed a new “ecopreneur” program. Third, Community Investment: Planet is co-locating inside ASU’s Walton+Center+for+Planetary+Health for interns, future hires, and growth of Planet’s engineering team at the center of ASU’s multidisciplinary community focused on climate action.

In the first decade of Planet’s existence, the company accomplished its mission to image the whole world every day. Entering into its second decade as a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), Planet’s North+Star is to invest in the data, science, technology and people that will power humanity to protect and account for nature.

“ASU has been at the forefront of innovative education and partnerships for the past 20 years. We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with ASU at the Walton Center for Planetary Health and forge innovative solutions to accelerate humanity toward a more sustainable, secure and prosperous world,” said Planet’s co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Robbie Schingler.

“Collaboration between industry and academia is critical to economic success,” said ASU President Michael Crow. “Arizona State University has invested in opportunities to advance these connections by creating the Walton Center for Planetary Health, a high-performance research facility to foster an interdisciplinary approach to knowledge generation and leading-edge research across more than a dozen intellectual focal areas. ASU is eager to deepen our work with Planet with a focus on finding the most sustainable solutions to our biggest global challenges.”

If you are interested in learning more about Planet’s Education and Research program, visit here, and to learn more about ASU’s efforts for educating a 21st century society for Planetary Health, please visit here.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing over 30 TB of data per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 800 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

About Arizona State University

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and the university assumes fundamental responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities it serves. For more information, please visit ASU.edu.

Planet Labs PBC Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to capture market opportunity and realize any of the potential benefits from current or future product enhancements, new products, or strategic partnerships and customer collaborations. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's periodic reports, proxy statements, and other disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available online at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.planet.com. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Related Articles

