The+OpenNMS+Group%2C+Inc., a subsidiary of NantHealth%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), today announced the release of OpenNMS+Meridian+2023. With this major release, the fully open source Meridian product, which is the optimized and supported version of the OpenNMS platform curated by The OpenNMS Group, Inc. (OpenNMS) for production environments, now features cloud services, containerization benefits, and other advancements.

"The cloud capabilities we're launching with Meridian 2023 bring us a huge step closer to our vision of a world where monitoring just happens," said David Hustace, President, Founderat OpenNMS.

"Monitoring at the edge has been simplified—our hardware appliance solution can be installed and configured from our cloud portal in minutes. And customers can deploy and orchestrate Meridian as a container, then store their monitoring data in our new cloud-based Time Series DB, a massively scalable, multi-tenant storage solution."

Major new functionality in this Meridian update includes:

Time series database service. Time Series DB is a hosted cloud service that quickly scales with workloads as your needs change. No need to fight with complex storage requirements and maintain complicated infrastructure.

Containerized Meridian. Deploy consistently and predictably with containerized Meridian. Get the power and flexibility you require with minimal complexity.

Flows thresholding. Analyze your flow data against threshold computations to detect and alert you to anomalies and changes in your network environment.

Device configuration backup. Manage network device configuration backups natively within Meridian. Filter, search, and compare configurations at different points in time for specific devices.

Custom plugin development API. Extend the functionality of Meridian through our new official plugin API. Build plugins that utilize outputs, expand on configurations, and add new integrations to connect with your existing tools.

New hardware appliance. Minions, the distributed monitoring component for Meridian, are now able to run on dedicated, physical hardware—the OpenNMS Appliance. With the OpenNMS Appliance, you simplify your Minion deployment and save time by being able to manage, configure, and update an entire fleet of Minions with a single action. OpenNMS Appliance is built with security in mind and employs zero-trust architecture principles for communications and software integrity.

"We require the Appliance to use security features such as Trusted Platform Module (TPM), secure boot, and disk encryption to help prevent tampering and backdoors as part of our greater zero-trust initiative," says Jeff Jancula, CISO of OpenNMS.

Meridian is available through a subscription-based service that maximizes the platform with the most stable and secure features from OpenNMS Horizon, the community-driven distribution. The Meridian platform features inventory monitoring as well as performance, fault, and traffic management. Beyond that, Meridian offers business service monitoring, distributed data collection, support for BGP Monitoring Protocol (BMP), and application perspective monitoring. Known for its reliability and adaptability at scale, Meridian users can customize the monitoring platform to fit their unique needs.

OpenNMS has adopted penetration testing as a key component of our development and release processes for both the current products and forthcoming cloud services. In addition, OpenNMS is improving its processes to align with the ISO 27001 security framework. This will help to ensure that the appropriate people, processes, and technologies are in place to assess cybersecurity risks and implement the measures necessary to protect, remediate, or recover from those risk events. OpenNMS is also part of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) system’s Numbering Authorities (CNA) program to augment its CVE reporting capabilities.

For more information about OpenNMS Meridian 2023, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.opennms.com%2Fmeridian%2F.

About OpenNMS

Based in Morrisville, North Carolina, OpenNMS provides a highly reliable, scalable and comprehensive fault, performance and traffic monitoring solution that easily integrates with business applications and workflows to monitor and visualize everything in a network. The OpenNMS platform monitors some of the largest networks in existence, covering the healthcare, technology, finance, government, education, retail and industrial sectors, many with tens of thousands of networked devices. OpenNMS users include five of the top twenty companies on the Fortune 100, as well as multiple large and multi-state health providers and one of the largest electronic medical record providers in the United States. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.opennms.com%2F.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris).For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, and subscribe to our blog.

