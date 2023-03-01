Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced new celebrity and business keynote speakers for X4%26trade%3B%3A+The+Experience+Management+Summit, taking place March 7-9 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. Delta CEO Ed Bastian, Accenture Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Jill Kramer, EY Head of Americas Innovation Practice Cheryl Grise and SHRM CEO Johnny Taylor will deliver headline keynotes on the role of experience management in delighting customers and employees. Anyone interested in attending can sign up here: X4+registration.

“With two full days of intense learning and content, X4 is deeply pragmatic and practical, but it goes far beyond what attendees learn–the magic of X4 comes from what they feel,” said Qualtrics Chief Category & Brand Officer Kylan Lundeen. “X4 attendees will be inspired to raise their own bar and use the XM Platform to create the next wave of customer and employee experiences–the moves that shift markets, challenge industries and define careers.”

In 2023, companies need to focus on the essentials–finding and keeping customers, retaining key employees, bringing the right products and services to market, and mitigating risks. The X4 agenda gives attendees the opportunity to learn from leading brands about using experience management to delight customers and employees, create and maintain deep-rooted connections, and drive down costs.

Celebrity Speakers

Joining Ryan+Reynolds and Chip+and+Joanna+Gaines on the main stage lineup are Malala Yousafzai and Martha Stewart.

Malala Yousafzai is a girls’ education activist, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate and founder of Malala Fund. She is a catalyzing force in the fight against the ideologies that prohibit educational opportunities for women globally and the systemic byproducts of violence against women, poverty and displacement that threaten women’s freedoms and futures. She will deliver a headline keynote at X4 on International Women’s Day about dismantling inequality and the power of developing women leaders.

Martha Stewart is an entrepreneur, a best-selling author of 99 to date lifestyle books, an Emmy Award-winning television show host and a creator of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans on a monthly basis through her magazines, television shows, books and products for the home sold on Martha.com and at multiple retail and online outlets, Martha is the “go-to” source for the homemaker. In this conversation, Martha will discuss building a resilient brand through the good, the bad and the amazing.

5 For The Fight Night

Launched at the Qualtrics X4 Summit in 2016, 5+For+The+Fight is a nonprofit organization crowdfunding for cancer research that gets its name because it invites everyone to give $5 for the fight against cancer. Qualtrics will host 5 For The Fight Night on Wednesday, March 8 to celebrate cancer survivors and researchers in support of the fight against cancer. Hosted by professional ballroom dancer, choreographer, actor, singer and Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough, 5 For The Fight Night will feature street-style rap and dance performers. This year, Broadway hit Freestyle Love Supreme will perform and will be joined by Ukrainian LED dance troupe Light Balance, social media stars Vik White and James Derrick, and renowned deejay DJ Joune.

Additional Highlights of the %3Cb%3EFull+Agenda%3C%2Fb%3E

Speakers from leading brands across industries, including: Adidas, Airbnb, Crayola, Dish, Kroger, Liquid Death, L.L.Bean, Porsche, ServiceNow, Shake Shack, Southwest, StockX and US Air Force.

Across three days, the agenda includes:

Mainstage business and celebrity keynotes

Practitioner-led breakout sessions

Experiential team building moments

Practical product keynotes

Cutting-edge XM Institute thought leadership

Power-user product demos

Product expert help desk

XM™ training and certification

At X4, everyone from program managers to CEOs will be inspired to win on experience and learn practical ways to help their organizations create more human connections with customers and employees.

To register and for more information, visit www.qualtrics.com%2Fx4summit.

