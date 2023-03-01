Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced that the company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, March 8th at 9:50 a.m. ET



Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Virtual Presentation on Tuesday, March 14th at 1:20 p.m. ET

Interested parties may access a live and archived version of each presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.vicarioussurgical.com.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates , Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

