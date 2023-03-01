Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today announces its support for legislation sponsored by Illinois State Senator Patrick Joyce that will confirm that car dealers in Illinois can deliver cars to buyers’ homes. Any resident can join the tens of thousands of Illinois customers who have already spoken out by telling their elected officials to help protect vehicle home delivery by going to DeliverMyCarHome.com.

Vehicle home delivery is something all Illinois residents should have access to, as is the case in nearly every state and nearly every industry because it is convenient, saving Illinoisans time and money. Home delivery is also critical for some consumers who can’t get to a car dealer due to a disability, lack of child care or simply because they live in a remote part of the state. Finally, for some, home delivery just makes the process less stressful and more enjoyable.

Yet Illinois is now poised to eliminate home vehicle delivery as an option for Illinois residents–despite previously permitting this service–due to a new interpretation of a statute written more than fifty years ago. This decision would impact all automotive dealers in Illinois.

“In a time when you can get just about anything sent to your door with the click of a mouse, should a car be any different? Home delivery has proven to be convenient, safe and it saves people time. This is why it is permitted in other states,” says Alan Hoffman, Head of Corporate Affairs at Carvana. “Across the state, tens of thousands of Illinoisans have benefitted from home delivery and Carvana has invested more than $60 million to make car buying easier. Now is not the time to go backwards.”

Carvana has been operating in Illinois for more than eight years and has served more than 84,000 residents, including more than 32,000 who have had their vehicle delivered.

