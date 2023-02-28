New Relic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Wolfe Research Software Conference
Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Details: One-on-one meetings only (David Barter, CFO)

Event: Bernstein TMT & Consumer 1:1 Forum
Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Details: One-on-one meetings only (David Barter, CFO)

Event: JMP Securities Technology Conference
Date: Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
Details: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings (Bill Staples, CEO)

Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Details: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings (Bill Staples, CEO)

The live webcasts of the fireside chat presentations will be accessible under the “Events & Presentations” section of the New Relic investor relations page at http%3A%2F%2Fir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

