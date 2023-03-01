Ovia HealthTM Expands Digital Platform Capabilities to Include Menopause Tracking

Ovia+Health, a trusted digital health platform for women and families, today announced the expansion of its Ovia® app, which will now allow women to track menopause symptoms and access valuable resources and support to address the transition to menopause/perimenopause. The technology is available through Ovia’s consumer application and enterprise offerings for employers and health plans.

According to the National Institute on Aging (NIA), more than 1+million+women transition through menopause annually while millions more transition through perimenopause or post-menopause stages, all of which cause many women to experience symptoms ranging from mild to debilitating impact. And, we know that far too many women currently don’t receive information to help them through this period of transition. The Ovia Health app digital expansion is designed to give women access to information and resources about the menopause, perimenopause and post-menopause transition and complements Ovia Health’s Ovia Fertility, Ovia Pregnancy and Ovia Parenting digital platforms, bringing women a lifetime worth of valuable health information unique to their needs. Ovia Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Labcorp, a leader in women’s health. Labcorp offers a full range of provider-ordered tests and consumer direct purchase tests to support women in their pursuit of health answers for themselves and their families.

“For far too long, women and the broader healthcare community have not openly discussed the topic of menopause or perimenopause, a transition in life that can create a significant impact in the lives of women,” said Dr. Leslie Saltzman, chief medical officer of Ovia Health. “By expanding a platform used by hundreds of thousands of women, we are bringing this much-needed conversation to the forefront in a way that provides women access to information and resources during a pivotally important time. Women will be more empowered to have conversations with their healthcare providers in a way that helps them better understand and assess their healthcare needs.”

The expanded digital platform now offers new functionality to help women be better informed and have greater control of their own health. Users will be able to access:

  • Educational content on symptoms, natural and medical treatment options and tips on how a patient can best communicate with their physician;
  • Comprehensive tracking that allows users to identify, manage and track symptoms during critical life stages, with real-time alerts and personalized feedback; and
  • Psychosocial support and on-demand health coaching with tailored, human guidance to address physical and mental symptoms and guide users on next steps through the enterprise offerings.

With the addition of the menopause digital platform, Ovia serves as a full-spectrum resource, better able to support women’s unique healthcare needs through their existing health plans and employers’ benefits programs.

To learn more about the Ovia Menopause digital platform, visit here.

About Ovia Health

Ovia+Health, a Labcorp subsidiary, has served more than 17 million family and parenthood journeys since 2012 and is on a mission to make a happy, healthy family possible for everyone. Ovia Health is the only family health solution clinically proven to effectively identify and intervene with high-risk conditions. The company's 50+ clinical programs, including predictive coaching and personalized care plans, help prevent unnecessary health care costs, improve health outcomes, and foster a family-friendly workplace that increases retention and return to work. For more information, visit OviaHealth.com.

