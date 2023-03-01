Synchronoss to Showcase AI-Powered Personal Cloud Platform at Mobile World Congress

Purpose-Built and Widely Deployed by Leading Telecom Operators, the New Synchronoss Personal Cloud Includes Genius, BackTrack and Other Features to Ensure Data Security and Privacy

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) ( SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced it will showcase the latest version of Synchronoss Personal Cloud at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The new Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform enables telecom operators to offer premium and value-added services to backup and manage files, photos, videos, and digital content stored on mobile phones and other devices.

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) the new Genius feature provides tools to optimize photos. Users can colorize black and white photos, enhance photos, and touch up faces, among other effects. The addition of BackTrack provides the capability to revert back and restore files if they are deleted, corrupted, or lost. Additionally, by integrating machine learning, the platform’s Advanced Highlights feature makes it easy to categorize and tag photos, videos, and other digital content so they can be easily highlighted, managed, and shared.

“Unlike OTT apps, our cloud platform provides a carrier-grade solution for service providers to deliver value-added services that also focus heavily on data security and privacy,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “The capabilities of generative AI and machine learning allow us to deliver innovative functionality such as Genius, BackTrack, and Advanced Highlights, giving users new ways to engage and share their digital content.”

The new features of Synchronoss Personal Cloud are being rolled out to millions of subscribers, including cloud users at AT&T, Verizon, and one of the largest global operators that recently signed a multi-year cloud agreement launching later this year.

Entering Mobile World Congress, Synchronoss will also showcase its carrier-grade email platform, Synchronoss Email Suite. The company recently announced a new contract expansion with a prominent service provider that is delivering email services to over 50 million users, powered by Synchronoss Email Suite and the Mx9 core messaging platform.

“Representing the future of connectivity and drawing the biggest names in the industry, Mobile World Congress is a tremendous venue to build on the momentum of the new Synchronoss Personal Cloud and Synchronoss Email Suite platforms. We look forward to working with our global customers, partners, and new prospects to deliver innovative cloud, messaging, and digital solutions that drive new revenue opportunities for their business,” added Miller.

Meet Us in Barcelona

To schedule a meeting at Mobile World Congress, visit: https://synchronoss.com/events/#schedule.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies ( SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

