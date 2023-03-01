CareCloud to Showcase How They Empower Healthcare Providers with Comprehensive Technology Solutions at AAOS Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it will exhibit in booth 6444 at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2023 Annual Meeting, which will take place March 7-11, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CareCloud will showcase its comprehensive suite of healthcare technology solutions, including practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), and technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions. The company's cutting-edge solutions are designed to help healthcare providers streamline their operations and improve patient care.

"Orthopaedic practices offer a wide range of services, which can make the billing process complex,” said Karl Johnson, president of CareCloud’s workforce extension solution known as CareCloud Force. “At CareCloud, we understand the intricacies involved in orthopaedic billing and work to streamline these processes. We manage denied claims and provide prior authorization support, ensuring all procedures are accurately coded and billed correctly. Our team is equipped to handle complex workers' compensation cases and provide enhanced coding support for maximum reimbursement. By leveraging the latest technology and expertise, we can provide a solution that addresses the unique needs of providers in the orthopaedic industry.”

Below are some of CareCloud’s fully integrated solutions that can be used as stand-alone tools or combined to streamline workflows:

  • CareCloud Concierge: an end-to-end, technology-enabled RCM solution that allows physicians to improve collections and reduce staffing costs.
  • CareCloud Charts: a cloud-based EHR solution that helps providers become more productive and profitable, and drives better outcomes all from within the CareCloud platform.
  • CareCloud Central: a complete, cloud-based PM system that helps practices streamline workflows to enhance efficiency and increase revenue.

For more information about CareCloud's comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud
CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
CareCloud
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Asher Dewhurst
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
Alexis Feinberg
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc1NDQ2OSM1NDIzNzkyIzIwMjY2MTg=
CareCloud-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.