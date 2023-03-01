Today, FreeWheel announced two leadership appointments: David Dworin as chief product officer and Quentin SaLay as head of human resources.

In their respective new roles, Dworin will oversee FreeWheel’s product vision, strategy, design and development worldwide, and SaLay is responsible for leading human resources globally in support of the company’s overall business plan and strategic direction.

“Television advertising is constantly evolving, and to ensure that FreeWheel continues to pioneer and innovate new solutions that address the industry’s needs, we need to be led by the best of the best,” said FreeWheel General Manager Mark McKee. “These two leaders embody the mindset, drive, energy and passion we need to take the company forward. David is a highly collaborative and insightful team and industry leader; and Quentin brings a strong background in moving the needle on workplace culture, change and results within the technology sector.”

David Dworin, Chief Product Officer

Since Dworin joined FreeWheel in May 2017, he has played a pivotal role in its transformation to a global platform company that is building the future of advertising technology. He was most recently vice president, product management, during which he led FreeWheel’s enablement of programmatic for premium video and the focus on connecting buyers and sellers to execute trusted, efficient and effective advertising transactions across multiple screens. He also formerly headed up FreeWheel’s global advisory services practice (the company’s consulting arm) and trust and standards team, which works to improve industry trust through ongoing accreditation, compliance and marketplace quality initiatives. In his new role, he reports to McKee.

Dworin brings a background in entrepreneurship, strategy and consulting. Before FreeWheel, he ran a consulting practice that helped technology and services companies grow and scale their businesses. At StrategyOne (now Edelman Data x Intelligence), he led marketing, strategic business development and organizational change. For Gallup, he spearheaded a global transformation in the company’s consulting business.

Dworin earned a Master of Science in Information from the University of Michigan, with a specialization in Information Economics, and Bachelors Degrees in Political Science and International Studies from Michigan State University.

Quentin SaLay, Head of Human Resources

SaLay, who was most recently vice president of human resources for Comcast Cable’s Beltway Region, is now overseeing human resources for FreeWheel globally. He reports to Tracey Kopper-Hourin, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Comcast Advertising.

Since SaLay joined Comcast in February 2005, he has built highly collaborative teams that have consistently delivered results by aligning HR strategic initiatives with business goals, resulting in increased levels of employee engagement and business results. He has held various senior HR roles at Comcast, including vp of HR for Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS), where his business acumen and leadership helped CTS drive significant growth. He was also key player in the establishment of the Comcast India Engineering Center (CIEC).

SaLay is a graduate of the University of Maryland, with a bachelor of science in psychology and a master’s degree in social psychology. He is also an alumnus of the Wharton School of Business Executive Education program and the Darden School of Business NAMIC (National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications) Executive Leadership Development Program. SaLay holds a global MBA from the Fletcher School of Business at Tufts University.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005262/en/