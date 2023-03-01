Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “UNIFI”), makers of REPREVE and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today released its Sustainability Report for fiscal 2022. The Report provides expanded insight into UNIFI’s industry leading sustainability strategy and the Company’s responsible approach to creating long-term value for its stakeholders. In tandem with the report's release, UNIFI reiterated its ambitious commitment to divert and transform 50 billion landfill-bound plastic bottles by 2025.

“The publication of our third annual sustainability report is an important milestone for UNIFI’s ESG journey," said Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of Unifi, Inc. “Over the past year, we’ve made strides in our focus on environmental, social, and governance responsibility. At UNIFI, we are working today for the good of tomorrow and our focus will always be forward.”

The report details progress on UNIFI’s corporate and sustainability strategy organized under three pillars: people, planet, and product. Notable highlights include:

Reiterated its commitment to divert 50 billion landfill-bound bottles by December of 2025

Surpassed the goal of diverting 30 billion landfill-bound bottles by 5 billion – totaling more than 35 billion bottles successfully diverted to date

Achieved a 19% reduction in carbon emissions per revenue dollar*

Achieved a 14% reduction in the total pounds of waste produced per revenue dollar*

Committed to new, innovative texturing technology with a benefit of 20% energy savings per pound of product produced

Expanded certification abilities to deliver increased transparency and traceability to the product level

Announced a commitment to expand innovative product offerings and circular processes on a global scale

UNIFI’s 2022 Sustainability Report builds upon the disclosures shared in fiscal 2021 and reaffirms the Company’s commitment to transparency. Except where otherwise noted, the Report has been guided by the GRI and SASB frameworks.

More information on UNIFI’s commitment to sustainable business practice and progress can be found in the full Report %3Cb%3Ehere%3C%2Fb%3E.

*Production volume decreased from FY2021 to FY2022

