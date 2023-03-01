SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced two key executive appointments that will enhance its product and technology leadership team to support the company's continued growth and execution of its Singularity platform. Jane Wong has been appointed SVP of Product Management and Lana Knop has been appointed VP of Product Management. The appointments are a testament to the company's commitment to delivering autonomous cybersecurity built for what's next.

"We are pleased to welcome seasoned veterans Jane Wong and Lana Knop to the SentinelOne team," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. "Both Jane and Lana have distinguished track records within industry-leading organizations. Their experiences and background will further support SentinelOne on our mission to keep the world running by protecting and securing the core pillars of modern infrastructure across endpoint, cloud, and identity."

Ms. Wong joins SentinelOne from Splunk, where she was VP of Product Management across the security product portfolio, driving product innovation and growth led by security use cases, accounting for roughly half of Splunk's revenue. "Enterprises across the globe are striving to enhance their security posture and stay one step ahead of today's cybercriminals," said Wong. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead SentinelOne on its journey as we provide unfettered visibility and response in a single autonomous solution. These capabilities are supported by our platform, which offers unparalleled scale and performance across the petabytes of data we currently ingest daily."

Mrs. Knop also joins from Splunk, where she led the security products to the SIEM leader position across Gartner, Forrester, and IDC. She believes in the power of SentinelOne's commitment to helping customers solve their top security problems. "Cybersecurity remains mission-critical for organizations of all sizes," said Knop. "I am excited to join a values-driven team and winning culture focused on producing best-in-class products that can deliver superior results."

Jane and Lana hold a combined 45 years of cybersecurity software experience, having held leadership roles at Splunk, Cymulate, Symantec, Vontu, McAfee, and Corelight across critical areas, including SIEM, SOAR, UBA, TIP, threat intelligence, enterprise and consumer endpoint, email, mobile, DLP, and network products. Bringing the sum of their combined experiences to bear at SentinelOne, Jane and Lana feel that SentinelOne is poised to take on the unique challenges in today's threat landscape - from the unparalleled visibility, scale, and performance of its data platform, to its award-winning EDR capabilities and growing cloud, identity and ecosystem traction.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005240/en/