Belden, a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, announces two new products in Q1 2023 that bring versatility, cost-effectiveness and adaptability to data acquisition and transmission projects.

New releases from Belden include Custom Broadcast Panels and Enclosures and NewGen CPR-Rated Access Control Cables. Belden Custom Broadcast Panels and Enclosures offer unmatched levels of adaptability to manage multiple media outputs in large venues. NewGen CPR-Rated Access Control Cables are available with a high flame rating to enhance safety and meet North American and European fire safety regulations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Belden Custom Broadcast Panels and Enclosures offer unmatched levels of adaptability to manage multiple media outputs in large venues. They can be designed to accommodate whatever broadcast and professional AV connector types and configurations are needed to best fit the application. Customization features include etching, prewiring, panel height and connector location and alignment. Custom Broadcast Panels and Enclosures can be used in racks, in broadcast panel junction boxes or on walls in stadiums, arenas, university auditoriums and broadcast AV environments.

Belden NewGen CPR-Rated Access Control Cables bring a new level ofsimplicity and convenience to any security installation to reduce labor costs while achieving optimal signal transmission performance. A cost-effective solution to support connectivity of security systems, NewGen CPR-Rated Access Control Cables are available with a high flame rating to enhance safety and meet North American and European fire safety regulations.

