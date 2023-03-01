Belden Launches Solutions to Manage Media Outputs and Security System Connections in Q1 2023

Belden, a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, announces two new products in Q1 2023 that bring versatility, cost-effectiveness and adaptability to data acquisition and transmission projects.

New releases from Belden include Custom Broadcast Panels and Enclosures and NewGen CPR-Rated Access Control Cables. Belden Custom Broadcast Panels and Enclosures offer unmatched levels of adaptability to manage multiple media outputs in large venues. NewGen CPR-Rated Access Control Cables are available with a high flame rating to enhance safety and meet North American and European fire safety regulations. (Photo: Business Wire)

  • Belden Custom Broadcast Panels and Enclosures offer unmatched levels of adaptability to manage multiple media outputs in large venues. They can be designed to accommodate whatever broadcast and professional AV connector types and configurations are needed to best fit the application. Customization features include etching, prewiring, panel height and connector location and alignment. Custom Broadcast Panels and Enclosures can be used in racks, in broadcast panel junction boxes or on walls in stadiums, arenas, university auditoriums and broadcast AV environments.
  • Belden NewGen CPR-Rated Access Control Cables bring a new level ofsimplicity and convenience to any security installation to reduce labor costs while achieving optimal signal transmission performance. A cost-effective solution to support connectivity of security systems, NewGen CPR-Rated Access Control Cables are available with a high flame rating to enhance safety and meet North American and European fire safety regulations.

To learn more about these solutions, as well as the types of technology and applications they support, visit www.belden.com%2Fnew-products.

About Belden
Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and more secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity—from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

