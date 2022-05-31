Paychex Retention Insights Named Top New Product by Accounting Today

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2023

The company's predictive analytics technology was recognized for its innovation and impact on retaining top talent

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has been recognized as a 2023 Top New Product honoree for Paychex Retention Insights within the Human Capital Management Tools category of the annual list. This is the second consecutive year the company has been included on the list for its product innovation and business impact on the accounting industry for both clients and individual firms.

Paychex_Logo.jpg

"At Paychex, we are constantly looking for ways to augment the technology behind Paychex Flex with the extensive business data we have to deliver tools that can simplify the challenges of our customers and address market trends we are tracking," said Frank Fiorille, vice president, risk, compliance, and data analytics at Paychex. "Paychex Retention Insights is a perfect example of a report that leverages cutting-edge AI and machine learning technology delivered through an intuitive and actionable analytics report that can help our customers strategically retain top talent before they put their notice in. It is an honor to be recognized by Accounting Today for an innovation that is positively impacting the tax and accounting professionals we partner with."

Paychex Retention Insights is a proprietary predictive analytics model built by Paychex data scientists based on millions of records of anonymized employment data. The predictive model is available to Paychex Flex® customers as a live and interactive report that identifies risk factors that can help predict if an employee has the potential to resign.

As one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies®, Paychex applied the same level of ethical standards to the company's advanced analytics efforts. For Retention Insights, rigorous quality control techniques were used by a Paychex team of ethics, legal, and compliance professionals for fair results based on appropriate information.

As a predictive analytics tool, Paychex Retention Insights provides actionable and ethical information to assist clients in mitigating employee turnover risks. Paychex research has shown that clients using the Retention Insights report were able to reduce turnover by 15% to 20% compared to clients that didn't use the report. The research looked at clients that used Paychex Retention Insights between January 2022 and October 2022 and clients that did not access the live report or employee report during the same timeframe.

"Businesses across the board are looking for ways to be more strategic with the HR data and analytics they have available. The accounting industry is no different, as they prioritize growing CAS models for their firms to become strategic advisors for their clients," said Maureen Lally, vice president of marketing at Paychex. "Providing access to Retention Insights to our tax and accounting partners is just one of the many unique ways that firms can leverage the power of Paychex to enhance their services."

Tax and accounting professionals looking to expand their Client Advisory Services (CAS) practice and leverage the analytics and insights from the Paychex Retention Insights report to advise clients with strategies to retain top talent in a tight labor market and help clients prioritize their retention efforts. The analytics can be accessed through AccountantHQ, a Paychex accountant-specific dashboard, to provide deeper, proactive, and strategic consultation to help clients achieve better business outcomes.

Entries were evaluated by Accounting Today editors, with the final list curated to showcase the forward-looking mindset of the tools nominated and how each aim to successfully meet the challenges facing today's accounting firms. The complete list of the 2023 Top New Products can be found on the Accounting Today website.

About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022, in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts
Chelsea Wernick
Public Relations Program Manager II
Paychex, Inc.
(585) 216-2974
[email protected]
@Paychex

favicon.png?sn=NY21839&sd=2023-02-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paychex-retention-insights-named-top-new-product-by-accounting-today-301753227.html

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY21839&Transmission_Id=202302220930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY21839&DateId=20230222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.