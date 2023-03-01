Telstra+Incorporated, the U.S.-based entity of Telstra, was recently certified as a Great+Place+to+Work® in recognition of its ongoing efforts to create an extraordinary employee experience.

As a result of a company-wide survey, 94 percent of employees said Telstra is a great place to work, compared to just 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This honor highlights Telstra’s demonstrated track record of consistently fostering a supportive and fully inclusive work environment for all employees, with a focus on workplace culture, collaboration, empowerment, and career development and mentorship.

To earn the prestigious certification, Telstra employees were asked to take a confidential survey administered by Great Place to Work covering a range of questions about how they view their workplace, including questions about diversity and inclusion, management, work/life balance, and professional development. Highlights from the survey include:

Nearly 100 percent of employees believe people are treated fairly, regardless of their sexual orientation, race, age, or gender

99 percent of employees believe management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders

97 percent of employees feel they are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life

96 percent of employees believe management is approachable and easy to talk with

96 percent of employees are proud to tell others they work at Telstra

96 percent of employees feel good about the ways Telstra contributes to the community

95 percent of employees feel they are offered adequate training or development to further themselves professionally

Additionally, according to research from Great Place to Work, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Great Place to Work certified workplace. Employees at certified workplaces are also 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

“Telstra has believed for years that providing customers with the best technology and service would not be possible without the right people to make it all happen,” said Susanna Dressler, Director of Human Resources at Telstra. “The employee experience is not just something that happens from 9 to 5. We work hard to foster an environment where employees feel fulfilled, engaged, valued for their contributions, and proud to work here. Those ideals were certainly reflected in the survey, which will drive us even further in our commitment to supporting our employees.”

In addition to providing valuable perspectives on the employee experience, Great Place to Work certification has been shown to help job seekers identify which companies genuinely offer a great company culture. Certification also gives employers a recruiting advantage by providing a globally recognized and research-backed verification of great employee experience.

“Investing in our employees and workplace culture is the key to Telstra’s future and the long-term success of the entire organization,” said Noah Drake, President, Telstra Americas. “This certification validates our efforts and highlights the importance of strong employee engagement for keeping a business relevant, dynamic, and thriving.”

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business. We have been operating in the Americas for over 25 years and provide data and IP transit, internet connectivity, network application services such as unified communications and cloud, and managed services to over 500 businesses in 160 cities in the region. Our products and services are supported by one of the largest fiber optic submarine cable systems reaching Asia-Pacific and beyond, with licenses in Asia, Europe and the Americas, and access to more than 2,000 points-of-presence around the world. Through our unparalleled network reach and reliability as well as market-leading+customer+service+and+expertise, we connect businesses in the Americas to some of the world’s fastest growing economies, including China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.telstra.com%2Famericas.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

