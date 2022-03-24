Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Initiates Clinical Evaluations for its At-Home and Point-of-Care Co-Dx PCR Home™ Platform

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that it has commenced clinical evaluations for its at-home and point-of-care Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and initial COVID-19 test, consisting of the clinical trials and analytical studies that are expected to support submissions to the United States FDA and other regulatory bodies.

Co_Dx_Platform_Image_Dec_2022.jpg

The Company's real-time PCR platform has been developed for detection of infectious diseases in at-home and point-of-care settings, with anticipated multiplex panels to follow after receipt of the platform's initial regulatory authorization. Because the evaluations are dependent on identifying and enrolling a particular number of both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19-positive and -negative patients at testing sites, the Company will not be providing projected timelines for completion at this time.

"The commencement of our clinical evaluations represents the achievement of a profound milestone for our Company," remarked Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics. "It is the culmination of a development process that spans over two years of research and development and has harnessed the expert skills of well over a hundred dedicated scientists, engineers, and support staff. The new at-home and point-of-care testing (POCT) platform represents a high degree of innovation that brings together the power of our patented Co-Primer™ technology coupled with other proprietary IP, setting a new standard for compact POCT that unlocks the multiplexing potential of real-time PCR.

"We believe this invention holds significant promise for the United States and around the world, including regions of the globe that have not previously had access to the quality-of-life advantages of inexpensive, powerful, accurate diagnostic technology. We are excited to begin these clinical evaluations and to leverage the power of our groundbreaking science in this new and revolutionary platform."

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding initiation of clinical evaluations, FDA submission for approval of the new Co-Dx at-home/point-of-care PCR testing device, and that anticipated multiplex panels are expected to follow after receipt of the platform's initial regulatory authorizations. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2022, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Co_Diagnostics_v1_Official_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA21275&sd=2023-02-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-initiates-clinical-evaluations-for-its-at-home-and-point-of-care-co-dx-pcr-home-platform-301752859.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA21275&Transmission_Id=202302220930PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA21275&DateId=20230222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.