SOMERVILLE, NJ, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic Holdings (OTC PINK: AHRO) and its Authentic Heroes, Inc., www.authenticheroes.com subsidiary is pleased to announce that it has received a "Letter of Intent" to become a licensee and sponsor of "The Soccer Tournament" ("TST").

The Soccer Tournament https://thetournament.com/tst/ #TST7v7 is an "Elam Ending" target score driven tournament with a $1,000,000 winner takes all conclusion. It involves 32 teams from different countries including the ever popular "Wrexham AFC" which is owned by famed actors Ryan Reynolds and Ryan McElhenny https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11710665/Wrexham-comes-America-Ryan-Reynolds-enter-team-7-v-7-soccer-tournament-North-Carolina.html

The recent success of the FX Series "Welcome to Wrexham" https://www.fxnetworks.com/shows/welcome-to-wrexham has put additional focus on this great sport and given popularity not only to the Wrexham football club but also to many of the teams in the "Vanarama League" in which they Wrexham plays.

Chris Giordano, President of Authentic Heroes stated "We are very excited about working with Mike Volk, Henry Tembon and their team in this inaugural year of TST, and into the future. Their format of this tournament with an Elam ending is both unique and exciting in the way it will be played. https://www.forbes.com/sites/timcasey/2022/10/11/winner-takes-all-soccer-tournament-for-1-million-prize-coming-to-north-carolina-in-june-2023/?sh=46db769e25bc Elam endings are exactly what they use in the NBA All Star games and it pushes teams to reach a final score before the clock runs out which makes for greater action and fan excitement.

This is an important footprint for the Authentic Heroes brand proposition on a global stage. Letting fans own a "slice of history" at an affordable price is what we do at Authentic. TST will be an important medium for us to showcase and bundle our "Made from the Original" merchandise with our "NFT Mint Farm" digital collectibles. Then having the ability to create apparel for all 32 teams as well as individual players is nothing less than a tremendous leap forward for Authentic. We anticipate signing final contracts over the next 10-14 busdines days and moving into the production and marketing phase immediately thereafter.

We look forward to keeping you our shareholders apprised as we move closer to our goal of bringing this great competition at and its fans our one of a kind merchandise." #WrexhamFX #Wrexham_AFC #Soccer #Futbol

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Authentic Holdings, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company's financing being adequate for the Company to place its products in retail stores, execute its acquisition strategy, and to launch its growth and expansion plans, among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Authentic Holdings, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Authentic Holdings Inc.'s future revenues, financial performance or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Authentic Holdings, Inc., filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

