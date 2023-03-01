The board of directors ofEssential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2870 per share, payable June 1, 2023, to all shareholders of record on May 12, 2023.

The June 2023 dividend payment of $0.2870 per share represents a $0.0188, or 7% increase over the June 2022 dividend payment of $0.2682 per share. Essential Utilities has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends for 78 years and has increased the dividend 32 times in the last 31 years.

About Essential

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) delivers safe, clean, reliable services that improve quality of life for individuals, families, and entire communities. With a focus on water, wastewater and natural gas, Essential is committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, a superior customer experience, and premier employer status. We are advocates for the communities we serve and are dedicated stewards of natural lands, protecting more than 7,600 acres of forests and other habitats throughout our footprint.

Operating as the Aqua and Peoples brands, Essential serves approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states. Essential is one of the most significant publicly traded water, wastewater service and natural gas providers in the U.S. Learn more at www.essential.co.

