PR Newswire

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced plans to execute forward share splits for six equity ETFs. The share splits will be effective on March 14, 2023 and will widen access and availability for investors by keeping share prices within efficient trading ranges.

Vanguard periodically and diligently assesses its ETF lineup to determine when and where share splits would most benefit investor outcomes. A number of factors are considered, including ETF market price, bid-ask spread, and trading volume. These six ETFs meet Vanguard's standards for executing a share split at this time.

The following funds will undergo a 2-for-1 share split:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)

(IVOO) Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)

(IVOV) Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG)

(IVOG) Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

(VIOO) Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

(VIOV) Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG)

All investors who own shares as of the close of trading on March 13, 2023 will have their shares included in the share split. The shares are expected to start trading at the new split-adjusted price beginning March 14. Importantly, forward share splits have no impact on the market value of an investor's holdings of the ETF nor do they trigger any tax consequences.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to individual investors, institutions, and financial professionals. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

For more information about Vanguard funds, visit vanguard.com to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest.

Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanguard-announces-share-splits-for-six-equity-etfs-301753289.html

SOURCE Vanguard