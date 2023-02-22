Vanguard Announces Share Splits for Six Equity ETFs

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced plans to execute forward share splits for six equity ETFs. The share splits will be effective on March 14, 2023 and will widen access and availability for investors by keeping share prices within efficient trading ranges.

Vanguard_Logo.jpg

Vanguard periodically and diligently assesses its ETF lineup to determine when and where share splits would most benefit investor outcomes. A number of factors are considered, including ETF market price, bid-ask spread, and trading volume. These six ETFs meet Vanguard's standards for executing a share split at this time.

The following funds will undergo a 2-for-1 share split:

  • Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)
  • Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)
  • Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG)
  • Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
  • Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
  • Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG)

All investors who own shares as of the close of trading on March 13, 2023 will have their shares included in the share split. The shares are expected to start trading at the new split-adjusted price beginning March 14. Importantly, forward share splits have no impact on the market value of an investor's holdings of the ETF nor do they trigger any tax consequences.

About Vanguard
Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to individual investors, institutions, and financial professionals. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

For more information about Vanguard funds, visit vanguard.com to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest.

Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor.

favicon.png?sn=PH15846&sd=2023-02-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanguard-announces-share-splits-for-six-equity-etfs-301753289.html

SOURCE Vanguard

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH15846&Transmission_Id=202302221013PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH15846&DateId=20230222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.