HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023

Awkwafina, Lil Baby, Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Melissa McCarthy, MrBeast, Chris Pine, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Rogen and More Scheduled to Appear at Slimiest Awards Show Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond-selling and Grammy®-nominated singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha has been tapped as the headline performer for Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023, airing live on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) from the Microsoft Theater. Rexha will hit the KCA stage for an epic performance of her chart-topping hit single, "I'm Good (Blue)."

A celebration of fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will also feature appearances from today's most popular stars including: Awkwafina, Lil Baby, Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Melissa McCarthy, MrBeast, Chris Pine, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Rogen and more.

Said Rexha, "I've always loved the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards! I can't wait to perform and see who gets slimed."

Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will continue to put the fans in control as they enter a magical surreal world and feature extreme logic-defying stunts; wild celebrity collaborations and games; illusions and tricks; and epic slimings. The show will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2, and livestream on Nick.com and the Nick App.

The star-studded awards show will also feature appearances by Nickelodeon talent: That Girl Lay Lay (That Girl Lay Lay); and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry's Young Dylan), who will perform his brand-new single, "I Just Wanna," produced by Jermaine Dupri and streaming globally alongside the music video on Friday, March 3.

Fans in the U.S. can currently cast their votes across 31 categories on the official Kids' Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, with an additional 32 international categories available in regions around the world.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is sponsored by LUNCHABLES with 100% Juice®, Nintendo Switch, and Olive Garden®.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Harriet Cuddeford and Andria Parides serving as co-executive producers.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

