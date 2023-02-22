Cinedigm Acquires All North American Rights to Bloody Lithuanian Slasher 'Pensive' Out of EFM

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the morbid horror film Pensive out of EFM. The Company plans to release the bloody slasher on its horror streaming platform, SCREAMBOX, which is powered by Bloody Disgusting, later this year as a SCREAMBOX Original.

Inspired by local legends, Pensive follows a group of privileged high school classmates. After these classmates destroy a set of life-size wooden statues during a wild graduation party, a mysterious killer begins picking the group off one by one.

The thriller is produced by Emilija Sluskonyte for Cometos and premiered in the Baltic competition in Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

"Gory and glorious, Pensive is a gritty throwback to the '80s and the heyday of slasher cinema," said Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting. "Calling back to Friday the 13th, the filmmakers took what was great about that era and give it a refreshing lift with the infusion of Eastern European folklore."

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Director of Acquisitions, on behalf of Cinedigm and Anna Krupnova, Co-Managing Director of REASON8 Films on behalf of the film.

SCREAMBOX features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike. The service is refreshed monthly with content from the Company's extensive genre library with films and episodes delivering every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Zombies and more. SCREAMBOX currently features classic horror films like Slumber Party Massacre and the original House on Haunted Hill, the blockbuster indie horror films The Outwaters and Terrifier 2 as well as horror series such as "The Island" and "Master of Horror." SCREAMBOX recently acquired the docuseries "RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop" and the documentary film Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox and screambox.com.

ABOUT CINEDIGM 
For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

ABOUT SCREAMBOX
Stream. Scream. Repeat. Powered by Bloody Disgusting, SCREAMBOX delivers every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies and more. Discover horror you won't find anywhere else and visit www.screambox.com for more information.  SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast and screambox.com.

