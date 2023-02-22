PR Newswire

UserWay, an industry leader in web accessibility, is the proud recipient of the 2023 G2 Best Software and Content Management Awards in the category of Best Digital Accessibility Platforms.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay (TASE: UWAY), a pioneer in AI-Powered Website Accessibility technologies whose solutions help ensure compliance with WCAG and ADA regulations, is proud to announce its selection as a 2023 G2 Best Software Awards winner for the top 100 fastest-growing products and content management. These awards, in the category of Best Digital Accessibility Platforms, recognize global companies that provide best-in-class products and experiences for their customers.

UserWay has created AI-powered technologies that help make the Internet more accessible for everyone, including people with disabilities who comprise the largest global minority group. The company helps organizations meet ADA regulations for website accessibility by offering a full framework of solutions, including UserWay's AI-Powered Accessibility solution,UserWay's Accessibility Scanning & Monitoring solution that checks websites for WCAG conformance violations, audits and accessibility compliance reports.

In addition, the company offers a suite of PDF accessibility solutions that enables companies to rapidly create accessible PDFs in-house, that meet the strictest compliance standards for ADA, WCAG and PDF/UA regulations.

By enabling websites to become fully compliant and accessible, UserWay helps users meet critical WCAG 2.1, ATAG 2.0, ADA, and Section 508 requirements. This has become crucial for all companies as accessibility-related lawsuits continue to rise. For example, in 2022 more than 3,250 organizations were named in lawsuits due to accessibility violations.

"It's a true honor to win the G2 Best Software Awards for Fastest-Growing Products and Content Management," said UserWay Founder & CEO Allon Mason. "Our team pushes the envelope on creating innovative products to help businesses provide an inclusive and accessible digital experience for everyone while ensuring they meet strict regulatory standards. G2's recognition highlights UserWay's meaningful impact on organizations, and their end users, through our unmatched service, legal assistance, and commitment to setting the standard for digital accessibility innovation."

About UserWay

UserWay is a global digital accessibility leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital inclusion. UserWay solutions are trusted by more than 1 million websites globally. Al-powered technologies, combined with human-in-the-loop processes, help websites more readily achieve compliance with accessibility standards, such as WCAG 2.1 AA, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies. For more information or to see how it works, visit www.UserWay.org.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputations, manage their software spend, and grow their businesses - including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com.

