UserWay Receives 2023 G2 Best Software Awards for Fastest-Growing Products & Content Management

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 22, 2023

UserWay, an industry leader in web accessibility, is the proud recipient of the 2023 G2 Best Software and Content Management Awards in the category of Best Digital Accessibility Platforms.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay (TASE: UWAY), a pioneer in AI-Powered Website Accessibility technologies whose solutions help ensure compliance with WCAG and ADA regulations, is proud to announce its selection as a 2023 G2 Best Software Awards winner for the top 100 fastest-growing products and content management. These awards, in the category of Best Digital Accessibility Platforms, recognize global companies that provide best-in-class products and experiences for their customers.

UserWay_Logo.jpg

UserWay has created AI-powered technologies that help make the Internet more accessible for everyone, including people with disabilities who comprise the largest global minority group. The company helps organizations meet ADA regulations for website accessibility by offering a full framework of solutions, including UserWay's AI-Powered Accessibility solution,UserWay's Accessibility Scanning & Monitoring solution that checks websites for WCAG conformance violations, audits and accessibility compliance reports.

In addition, the company offers a suite of PDF accessibility solutions that enables companies to rapidly create accessible PDFs in-house, that meet the strictest compliance standards for ADA, WCAG and PDF/UA regulations.

By enabling websites to become fully compliant and accessible, UserWay helps users meet critical WCAG 2.1, ATAG 2.0, ADA, and Section 508 requirements. This has become crucial for all companies as accessibility-related lawsuits continue to rise. For example, in 2022 more than 3,250 organizations were named in lawsuits due to accessibility violations.

"It's a true honor to win the G2 Best Software Awards for Fastest-Growing Products and Content Management," said UserWay Founder & CEO Allon Mason. "Our team pushes the envelope on creating innovative products to help businesses provide an inclusive and accessible digital experience for everyone while ensuring they meet strict regulatory standards. G2's recognition highlights UserWay's meaningful impact on organizations, and their end users, through our unmatched service, legal assistance, and commitment to setting the standard for digital accessibility innovation."

About UserWay

UserWay is a global digital accessibility leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital inclusion. UserWay solutions are trusted by more than 1 million websites globally. Al-powered technologies, combined with human-in-the-loop processes, help websites more readily achieve compliance with accessibility standards, such as WCAG 2.1 AA, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies. For more information or to see how it works, visit www.UserWay.org.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputations, manage their software spend, and grow their businesses - including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com.

Contact:
Donna Perlstein
VP Marketing, UserWay
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930675/UserWay_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN19417&sd=2023-02-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/userway-receives-2023-g2-best-software-awards-for-fastest-growing-products--content-management-301752888.html

SOURCE UserWay

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN19417&Transmission_Id=202302221000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN19417&DateId=20230222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.