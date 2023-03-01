EQ Inc. Named as a Top Performing Company in the TSX Venture 50 List

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / EQ Inc. (

TSXV:EQ, Financial) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange as one of the top 10 performing technology stocks in the 2023 TSX Venture 50™.

The TSX Venture 50 is the Exchange's flagship program, ranking the top performing companies from over 1,600 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange across five different sectors.

"Our focus of combining data and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive impactful results for our clients is working" said Geoffrey Rotstein, President, and CEO of EQ Works. "I am very proud of how our team has continued to execute and we are honored to have been selected by the TMX Group as one of the top 10 performing technology companies. The ranking is a strong acknowledgement of the work and commitment of the entire EQ team and sets a solid foundation as we strive to deliver even stronger results in 2023."

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, thereby enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

EQ Inc.
Peter Kanniah, Chief Financial Officer
1235 Bay Street, Suite 401| Toronto, Ontario |M5R 3K4
[email protected]
www.eqworks.com

