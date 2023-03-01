Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ATVI). Activision investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fatvi.

The investigation concerns whether Activision violated federal securities laws.

On February 3, 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that Activision had “agreed to pay $35 million to settle charges that it failed to maintain disclosure controls and procedures to ensure that the company could assess whether its disclosures pertaining to its workforce were adequate. The company also settled charges that it violated an SEC whistleblower protection rule.” On this news, Activision’s stock price fell $5.53 per share, or 7.17%, over the following two trading days, to close at $71.58 per share on February 6, 2023.

